Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy breaks silence after two years with rare news

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy just shared a rare life update!

The proud mom took to her Instagram account to update her followers and introduce the world to her new-born and second child.

On September 5, the former girlfriend of the Duke of Sussex, who dated each other from 2004 to 2011, announced that she had given birth to a daughter.

In her upload regarding the elite jewelry line, Aya, she unveiled the little girl’s name as Chloe, a rather rare update from Chelsey, who had been absent from the platform for almost two years.

"POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game," she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Featuring a solo photo of her in a white T-shirt and gold jewelry from her brand’s Chloe Collection and a picture of her carrying a baby in her arms, she further penned, "Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x.”