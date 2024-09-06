 
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy breaks silence after two years with rare news

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated each other on and off from 2004 to 2011

September 06, 2024

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy just shared a rare life update!

The proud mom took to her Instagram account to update her followers and introduce the world to her new-born and second child.

On September 5, the former girlfriend of the Duke of Sussex, who dated each other from 2004 to 2011, announced that she had given birth to a daughter.

In her upload regarding the elite jewelry line, Aya, she unveiled the little girl’s name as Chloe, a rather rare update from Chelsey, who had been absent from the platform for almost two years.

"POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game," she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Featuring a solo photo of her in a white T-shirt and gold jewelry from her brand’s Chloe Collection and a picture of her carrying a baby in her arms, she further penned, "Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x.”

