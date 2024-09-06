 
Sabrina Carpenter figures out why fans are 'interested' in her love life

Sabrina Carpenter discussed why she does not talk openly about her romantic involvements

September 06, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter just revealed why she prefers to keep her romantic life under wraps mostly.

For an interview with W Magazine, the 25-year-old Feather hitmaker discussed how she does not prefer to open up about any of her relationships outside of the music she makes.

"I get why people are interested,” Carpenter noted, adding, “But they can listen to my album and decide for themselves what the songs are about.”

Additionally in an exclusive conversation with Rolling Stone, back in June, the Espresso singer admitted how she would “skirt around” in the undefined relationship she had with Barry Keoghan.

"The (dating) pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do," Carpenter said of dating the Saltburn actor.

She continued, "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

PEOPLE magazine confirmed in August about how Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan had on “on and off” relationship with each other. 

