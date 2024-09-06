John Legend joins fun social media trend with daughter, wife Chrissy reacts

John Legend takes hilarious turn on a dad trend as Chrissy teases leaving

John Legend took a funny turn on a viral dad trend on social media while involving his new album Favourite Dream.

The musician shared a hilarious video on his official Instagram account on Wednesday and joked about how his new album is meant for his daughters.

He wrote on the clip, “Recorded an entire album for my baby girl so she won't be impressed by your son playing a G chord on guitar.”

In his Instagram Reel, the proud dad can be seen picking up his 19-month-old daughter Esti.

John captioned the post, “Dad mode activated.”



His wife Chrissy Teigen rushed to the comment section to respond to his entertaining video clip.

she cheekily wrote, “U really did this trend oh my god. I’m leaving. u can have custody.”

Previously, John revealed that his new album was “completely inspired” by his wife Teigen, and their four kids, Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, and Wren, 14 months.