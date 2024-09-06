 
Bonnie Wright admits working in Harry Potter is still ‘pinch me' moment

The actress played the role of Harry Potter’s love interest, Ginny Weasley, in the J.K. Rowlings' hit movie

September 06, 2024

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright still cannot get over working in all eight movies, even after 20 years of its filming.

The actress, 33, who portrayed the role of Ginny Weasley, cannot believe that she was part of Harry Potter and it feels like she lived in a dream.

“It's an absolutely incredible level of fandom," she told People.

"Still to this day, you meet kids who are 6 years old, they weren't even alive [when the franchise started], and they are in it. They are loving it. It still is a pinch-me moment every time I think about it,” gushed Wright.

I just feel so grateful that I was able to play Ginny for those 10 years and do my part in her character and hold her for those 10 years.”

Moreover, Wright noted that she has always believed Harry Potter was a big deal.

She said, “When we were filming, it was such a lovely, protective bubble that when we were on set, we really were just being present in that moment and giving our all to the characters.”

"We weren't as aware of the phenomenon and the fandom of it. Also, we were in a time where social media and the way that we utilized the internet was different and just not really a thing,” Wright added.

