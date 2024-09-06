 
Queen Camilla reveals big secret after reacting to King Charles abdication rumours

Queen Camilla reveals the secret at visit to the English National Ballet after reacting to King Charles abdication speculations

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Queen Camilla reveals big secret after reacting to King Charles abdication rumours

Queen Camilla on Thursday made her first official visit to English National Ballet’s Mulryan Centre for Dance as its patron days after reacting to King Charles abdication speculations.

The Queen made the visit as the English National Ballet is currently celebrating its 75th season.

During her visit, Queen Camilla revealed that she takes part in 'Silver Swans' dance lessons for seniors.

The palace also shared Queen Camilla’s photos, saying “As Patron of @englishnationalballet, The Queen has made her first official visit to English National Ballet’s Mulryan Centre for Dance, which is currently celebrating it’s 75th season.”

The post continued, “After watching rehearsals for the Company’s upcoming performances of Nutcracker and Akram Khan’s Giselle, Her Majesty met members of ENBEldersCo, the company's performance group for over 55s.”

The Queen also had a special tour of the Costume Atelier, where she met the craftspeople responsible for creating and maintaining the dancers’ wardrobes. 

Earlier, reacting to abdication speculations, Queen Camilla reiterated, "He [King Charles] is doing very well."

