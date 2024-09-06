 
Lady Gaga candidly reveals her take on Harley Quinn's character in 'Joker'

Lady Gaga made a surprise revelation about her experience on portraying Harley Quinn's character in 'Joker'

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Lady Gaga got candid about her take on Harley Quinn and how her personal experiences played into her version of the infamous comic book character in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The Grammy-winning artist sat down with Vogue for its October cover, before the release of Todd Phillips’ upcoming film in which she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who portrays Joker/Arthur Fleck.

During the interview, Gaga revealed how her portrayal of the character was personal as she stated, “Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture. I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside for me, it creates a quietness.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga added, “Sometimes women are labeled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged. But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?”

In regards to her character in Joker, she continued by saying, “I would say that I worked from a sense-memory perspective: What does it feel like to walk through the world and be…braced, in an intense way? And what happens when you cover up all of the complexities beneath the surface?”

Moreover, as per the publication, the Oscar winner also opened up about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, with whom she attended the Venice Film Festival earlier this week for the Joker: Folie à Deux world premiere.

In terms of her boyfriend, she revealed that her mom met him first and was pretty sure that her daughter would marry him one day, as per the outlet. 

Furthermore, Gaga also reflected on the early days of their relationship, which began shortly before COVID-19 and they quarantined together for well over a year amid the pandemic, which she felt was “really kind of special.”

