Taylor Swift makes it to Sabrina Carpenter's crush list

Sabrina Carpenter recently disclosed her childhood crush list with Taylor Swift's name on top.

In an interview with W Magazine, the singer got nostalgic about her childhood girl crushes and shared the list which had names of Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande, on it.



The 25-year-old singer also reflected on her journey from child star to pop sensation, reminiscing about her subscription of Tiger Beat Magazine and how she "crafted her ultimate pop icon wall with cut-out posters of the dream team."

The On My Way hitmaker also confessed on having a crush on the High School Musical star, Zac Efron, revealing how obsessed she was with his dancing, singing, and his charm.

On the work front, Carpenter’s newly released album, Short n’ Sweet, which debuted atop the Billboard chart this week, is predicted to hold its no. 1 position on the charts for a second consecutive week.



According to Billboard, her success follows the release of hit singles like Espresso and Please Please Please, the latter reaching no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This marks Carpenter's first time being on top of the Billboard 200 chart.