‘Hard nosed' King Charles blasted for lacking mercy for family

September 06, 2024

King Charles has just been put on blast by experts demanding mercy for Prince Harry.

The accusation has been shared by British Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former minister of state for Brexit in Boris Johnson's government.

He told GB News, “I think the real difficulty is that anything that people have said to Prince Harry has then appeared in a book, and it's very hard to rebuild that trust.”

“On the other hand, he is a charismatic figure. He is popular still, particularly with younger people, not perhaps as much as the old brigade like us, but with younger people.”

Still though, “It's going to be very difficult if he wants to come back, because the monarchy is the founder of mercy as well as of justice. And I just wonder what the British people will think in 10 years time, if no mercy is shown.”

Before signing off he also doubled down on his thoughts and added a bit of a warning to the King by saying, “I think there may be a way back for him in due course, and that a very hard-nosed royal family may find that it didn't maintain popular support.”

