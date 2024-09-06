Prince William releases new video after Harry's emotional message

Prince William has released a new video after attending Homelessness: Reframed, Homewards exhibition at Saatchi Gallery.



The Prince of Wales visited the Saatchi Gallery for the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition which looks to bring to life the issues surrounding those living on the streets.

Following the visit, Prince William posted a video to share glimpse into his trip, saying “Homelessness: Reframed is a key part of @HomewardsUK work to change the narrative and challenge negative perceptions of homelessness.

“Today we saw exactly what that looks like and how sharing stories through art is making a difference to people.”

William uploaded the clip after Prince Harry shared an emotional new video on the important role sport can have in healing and changing lives.



Archie and Lilibet doting father’s video message was released as a preview to the 2025 Invictus Games which will be hosted in Vancouver.

Prince Harry says: "Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives.”