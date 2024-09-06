Alec Baldwin back at father duties after 'Rust' case reopens

Alec Baldwin was spotted spending time with some of his children whom he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

According to Daily Mail, the actor took a long casual stroll through the bustling streets of Manhattan and on to a park, all while pushing a stroller with two of his children.

As per the publication, a young woman, who appeared to be a nanny, pushed another stroller with his daughter Maria in a second stroller.

Baldwin was hanging out with his kids while he was dressed in dark slacks with black zipper jacket over a blue button-down shirt, and his gray hair sharply styled short.

Moreover, the three-time Primetime Emmy Award winner was also seen a little later after walking back to a busier area of New York City.

Additionally, the New York state native could be seen getting playful with Maria, and taking a photo of her, as they take a brief break from their walk.

As per the outlet, the kids also seemed to be having fun with all the hustle and bustle of the busy streets, considering their all flashing big beaming smiles.

While Alec was out bonding with three of his children, his wife Hilaria was spotted while going for a solo coffee run in the city.

According to the publication’s reports, the author and Yoga instructor navigated the city streets in a white tank top, black jogger shorts, gray running sneakers, and dark designer sunglasses.

It is worth mentioning that their separate outings came one day after a prosecutor asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust.