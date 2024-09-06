'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters

Kevin Jonas' girls are making their influencer debut with their actor dad.

The father-daughter trio sat before a camera with a pack of slimes to review together on Friday—however, making it clear it's not an ad.

The Jonas Brothers member, 36, was seated between Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7, on a table while his wife, Danielle Jonas, seemed to be behind the camera.

“Okay, what’s up everybody, we just finished dinner a little bit ago, girls had first week of school,” Kevin began.



Kevin shared his daughters' school updates on camera, revealing that his eldest is a fifth grader while his youngest is in second grade.

“Nice, second grade and fifth grade, big things happening,” Kevin told the camera. “And as a reward for the beginning of school they got a package today from their favorite people. Show them girls.”

"These girls are huge fans and have been for a long time,” he said about the slime company.



“They made custom slimes for the girls," he added before stating that his daughters wanted him to review the slimes himself.

Kevin stated that the video was just a review and “not an ad.”

“This is just something fun to do as a family,” he said.

“My girls want a YouTube channel and instead of having one yet, we’re just going to do this together,” Kevin added.