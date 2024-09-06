Jenna Ortega faces mixed reactions over ‘weird' choices

Jane the Virgin actress has revealed that she likes playing quirky roles and just got dealt some mixed reactions by her fanbase.

It happened as a result of one of her interviews with the BBC where she expressed her enthusiasm for such jobs.

According to the Independent, despite Jenna voicing this as a personal preference, some took offense at her calling people “weird,” while others encouraged her for playing unconventional characters.

The same outlet shared some fans comment who bashed her and said, “The irony and catch 22 of this entire post is wild. WILD. There is no ‘weird’. There is no ‘normal’.”

Contrarily, some praised her by commenting, “As a weird person myself, I approve Jenna endorsing us”.

For those unversed with Jenna’s original comments she had said, “People who feel a little bit weird or feel like they stick out a little bit more in a crowd, or it’s hard for them to relate to people.”

She further said, “I think it’s important to see people in these fields, in these worlds, in these environments own it and take charge, and that’s really exciting for me. Especially for people who haven’t really seen anything like this before.”

The 21-year-old actor’s track record also suggests that she is inclined towards ‘challenging’ roles, as her depiction of Wednesday Adams in a record-breaking Netflix series Wednesday is one of them.

In terms of her newer projects, she stars as an antisocial teenager, Astrid Deetz, in the new Beetlejuice sequel and played Cairo Sweet.