Inside Lady Gaga's experience in rewriting the 'Joker: Folie à Deux' script

Lady Gaga has talked about her experience of working on Joker: Folie à Deux.

In an interview with Variety, Gaga described her experience as "liberating" due to constant rewriting of the script.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker (2019) features Phoenix returning as the Joker and Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn.

Sharing her unique behind-the-scenes experience while working with director Todd Phillips, who also joined in the interview, and co-star Joaquin Phoenix, Gaga said, "We’d very often meet in Joaquin’s trailer. and sometimes we would just tear the script up and start all over. It was a really cool, liberating process."

During the same conversation, Philips added, "You think, ‘Okay, this scene works, let’s just go shoot it.’ And Joaquin’s like, ‘No, no, no, let’s just have a quick meeting about it.'" He added, "And it’s three hours later and you’re rewriting it on a napkin."

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, released in July, includes a musical element, showing Gaga and Phoenix performing a haunting version of Get Happy.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2024, and is scheduled for wide release on October 2, 2024.