Emily Armstrong gushes over the 'integrity' of Linkin Park

Linkin Park’s new co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong, just shared the “pressure” she is facing as she secures her position in the place of the great-late Chester Bennington.

Armstrong is from the alternative rock band Dead Sara who is now onboard with Linkin Park while Colin Brittain has replaced the co-founding member, Rob Bourdon, after the drummer’s unexpected exit from the band.

In her latest conversation with Billboard, Armstrong, revealed how she was handling the responsibility of replacing one of the greatest metal-genre vocalists.

“There is so much to this band — this is a very, very important band to this world,” Armstrong answered, adding, “And the integrity of the band was really helpful in keeping me grounded."

She continued, “There were so many of those moments where it was like, “Holy s***,” when you talk about the size of the shows, stuff like that. I’m on cloud nine, but then it hits you that there’s a lot of work to be done.”

“And going into these (older) songs, by a singular voice that’s beloved by so many people — it’s like, ‘How do I be myself in this, but also carry on the emotion and what he brought in this band?’ That was the work that I had to do,” Armstrong further noted.