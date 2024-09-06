Photo: Celine Dion ready to give 'love' another chance: Source

Celine Dion has reportedly agreed to open doors to her heart upon the request of her family.

According to a confidante privy to Life & Style, Celine’s family is happy for her now, when she has finally agreed to dating.

“She’s not actively looking for dates,” the source also noted.

They went on to add, “But she’s agreed to let her friends set her up, and everyone in her life is excited.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Celine shares three children with late husband René Angélil, who met his demise in 2016 after battling throat cancer. These are Rene-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“It won’t be long before they’re ready to fly the nest,” the insider continued of her kids.

In conclusion, the source shared, “They’ve made it clear they want to see Céline move forward and live for the future,” noting that decision “is a huge step for her. She has so much love to give.”

Moreover, fans will be aware that Celine revealed her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in December 2022 and detailed her struggles with the rare condition in the latest documentary called I Am Celine Dion.