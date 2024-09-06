 
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin 'aren't ready to let go:' Source

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are reportedly going strong amid breakup rumours

September 06, 2024

Photo: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin 'aren't ready to let go:' Source

Dakota Johnon and Chris Martin have reportedly received a “wake up call” after rumours regarding their split circulated on the internet.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that these rumours have made the couple realize that they are meant to be together.

“It made them realize they aren’t ready to let go,” the insider began.

They went on to address, “But they need to put in work to get back to a solid place.”

Spilling the beans on their busy schedules, the source insisted that this distance “has been tough on them,” but they are willing to make their romance work.

The source also noted, “They’ve butted heads on day-to-day things as well, and they’ve been back and forth about a wedding so many times they’ve lost count.”

Before concluding, the confidante revealed, “But they plan to take a nice holiday and reconnect, and remember why they fell in love in the first place.”

This report comes days after it was disclosed by the same outlet that Dakota Johnson is bothered by the intervention of Chris Martin’s former girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, in their relationship.

