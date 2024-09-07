Photo: Caitlyn Jenner intervenes in Kylie, Kris Jenner drama: Source

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly reacted to Kris Jenner’s scheming related to their daughters.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Even though Caitlyn is not in the picture very much and she barely hears from Kylie and Kendall these days, she still likes to be as involved as she can,”

The insider also shared that Caitlyn is concerned about why she is not hearing from her girls.

Spilling the beans, they also disclosed, “She follows their progress with enormous interest and she’s convinced Kris is suffocating them and meddling with their lives in a very harmful way,” after which they signed off from the chat.

Last month, an insider also reported to that the momager is meddling with Kylie Jenner’s romantic life in order to increase the ratings of their reality TV show, The Kardashians.

For this purpose, Kris wanted to take Travis Scott, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, on board.

The insider addressed, “With Travis making so many headlines, the obvious choice is to work it into the show.”

“Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he’s clearly struggling — but everyone knows she’s chasing ratings,” the insider concluded at the time.