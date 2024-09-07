 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs win with 'amazing' afterparty

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's season-opener game, a match the latter's team won

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs win with amazing afterparty
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs win with 'amazing' afterparty 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the power couple the world never knew they needed.

After the tight end and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs won the season-opener game at the Arrowhead Stadium, with a score of 27-20 the A-list celebrity couple then celebrated the win.

According to PEOPLE, Swift and Kelce headed to Prime Social with many of the NFL star’s teammates for an after party.

"Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," an insider told the outlet adding, "Travis and Taylor both let loose."

Fans have been waiting for the Lover crooner to make an appearance once again at any of Kelce’s Kansas City games, having attended a total of 13 games as of yet, all while she headlined her sensational Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, during the game, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was seen interacting with the sportsman’s dad, Ed and sharing a hug with Kelce’s mom, Donna.

In an Instagram video uploaded on the app’s Stories feature, Chariah Gordon, fiancée to Chiefs wide receiver, Mecole Hardman Jr., Swift could be heard exclaiming, "I am feeling fantastic!"

Carrie Preston marks 26th anniversary with husband Michael Emerson
Carrie Preston marks 26th anniversary with husband Michael Emerson
Courteney Cox embraces differences with daughter Coco
Courteney Cox embraces differences with daughter Coco
Don Johnson reveals he 'got' his 'work ethic' from 'struggling' parents
Don Johnson reveals he 'got' his 'work ethic' from 'struggling' parents
Caitlyn Jenner intervenes in Kylie, Kris Jenner drama: Source
Caitlyn Jenner intervenes in Kylie, Kris Jenner drama: Source
How Heidi Klum helped Paris Hilton last minute during filming of new track?
How Heidi Klum helped Paris Hilton last minute during filming of new track?
Lady Gaga drops huge hint for upcoming album 'LG7'
Lady Gaga drops huge hint for upcoming album 'LG7'
Blake Lively to take major step amid 'It Ends With Us' backlash: Report
Blake Lively to take major step amid 'It Ends With Us' backlash: Report
Demi Lovato expresses 'love' for younger sister after big news
Demi Lovato expresses 'love' for younger sister after big news