Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs win with 'amazing' afterparty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the power couple the world never knew they needed.

After the tight end and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs won the season-opener game at the Arrowhead Stadium, with a score of 27-20 the A-list celebrity couple then celebrated the win.

According to PEOPLE, Swift and Kelce headed to Prime Social with many of the NFL star’s teammates for an after party.

"Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," an insider told the outlet adding, "Travis and Taylor both let loose."

Fans have been waiting for the Lover crooner to make an appearance once again at any of Kelce’s Kansas City games, having attended a total of 13 games as of yet, all while she headlined her sensational Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, during the game, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was seen interacting with the sportsman’s dad, Ed and sharing a hug with Kelce’s mom, Donna.

In an Instagram video uploaded on the app’s Stories feature, Chariah Gordon, fiancée to Chiefs wide receiver, Mecole Hardman Jr., Swift could be heard exclaiming, "I am feeling fantastic!"