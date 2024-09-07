Oasis achieves music milestone after decades post reunion announcement

Oasis just achieved another milestone after decades.

For the first time in 14 years, the iconic rock band topped the album chart with their famous debut album, Definitely Maybe.

After their recently announced 2025 reunion concerts that reportedly generated a 408% week-on-week revenue, their project returned to the top of the Official Albums Chart.

The chief executive officer of the Official Charts, Martin Talbot, stated, "As if the huge demand for their tour dates wasn’t evidence enough, the enduring power of Oasis is underlined by the success of Definitely Maybe this week.”

"Congratulations to Liam and Noel - topping the Official Charts together for the first time in 14 years,” he added.

Oasis released Definitely Maybe back in September 1994 and the band also launched a 30th anniversary deluxe version as well.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham was also all-praises for the Live Forever crooners, he stated, "Congratulations to Oasis on Definitely Maybe's return to number on the Official Albums Chart.”

"Greater Manchester is in a different moment now with a thriving economy, and Oasis returning and playing shows in their home city will only boost this,” he concluded.