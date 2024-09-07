Justin Bieber's friends express concern for the new father

Justin Bieber recently became a father and he is reportedly facing responsibilities of fatherhood for the first time with his newborn son.

The Baby singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 24.

In this regards, In Touch Weekly reported, “Justin already has a hard time coping with life in the spotlight, so the worry is the stress of having a child to take care of and protect will be more than he can handle!”

According to the publication, before Jack’s arrival, fans expressed concern for the health of the Grammy winner as Bieber appeared rail-thin and stressed in July while travelling to India to perform at Ambani wedding.

Moreover, weeks later, the Love Yourself hitmaker snapped at fans who tried to take a photo of him at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

During that time, a source claimed that Justin is going through “anxiety” over becoming a father and it making it hard for the star to “eat or sleep.”

Furthermore, the insider dished, “He used to enjoy his fans and all the attention that comes with his fame. But now it just seems to upset him, and the fear is part of that is all the pressure he’s facing at home.”

Additionally, people in his circle are afraid he could be a ticking time bomb ready to explode as “Hailey’s been his rock, but now she’s got to make being a mother a priority,” as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that In Touch also reported that Hailey had to talk her nervous husband down while she was pregnant as an insider added, “There are now worries the pressure of being new parents could push their marriage to the point of no return.”