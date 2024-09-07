Photo: Lucien Laviscount spills the beans on 'Emily in Paris' S4 part 2

Lucien Laviscount weighed in on the second part of season 4 of Emily in Paris, Netflix’s blockbuster rom-com.

While speaking with Us Weekly on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday, September 1, Lucien Laviscount spilled the beans on the second part of Emily in Paris season 4, which will be dropped on 12th September on the streaming platform.

The British acting sensation kicked off the chat by stating, “Well, it goes to Rome … I think that’s out of the bag.”

He also mentioned, “I think Emily in Paris has a really incredible way of steering people one way and then dropping bombshells left and right the other way,” but kept further details under wraps.

Lucien even established that viewers should expect “a lot more confusion” and “a lot more chaos” in part 2.

“And there is love on the horizon,” he also teased

Sharing his reaction to a fan theory related to Alfie, Lucien’s character, and Gabriel, Lucas Bravo’s character, relationship, Lucien expressed, “Wow.”

Wrapping up the chat, the insider claimed, “That would be one for the books. That’s brilliant,” he said.