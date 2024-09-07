Tori Spelling plans on joining 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Tori Spelling might just let fear get the best of her!

In the latest episode of the misspelling podcast, the 51-year-old Beverly Hill, 90210 alum, opened up about being offered to join the cast of Dancing with the Stars, season 33.

Despite participation being her biggest dream, she admitted how the star would always let fear stop her from competing for the famous mirrorball trophy.

"I got multiple calls over the last previous 32 seasons. Maybe in fact, 32 calls. The answer was always no and I always had a different reason why I couldn't do it," she recalled.

Spelling continued, "Every season I [watched it], and I was like, 'Good for her [or] for him. Oh, god. I wish I was brave enough to do it.'"

The celebrity admitted how she is always "terrified" to take the stage and even though there would sometimes be reason behind her declines, she did confess that Spelling "didn't have any belief in myself."

"Watch it with my kids. Watched every season," she noted, adding, "So I'm pushing through my fears. I'm a work in progress. So, I said yes to something that was one of my biggest fears... I have a lot of gratitude to the friends in my life and family that have said to me, we believe in you."