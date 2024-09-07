 
'Really happy' Lady Gaga cheers on Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and more

Lady Gaga is currently gearing up to release her seventh studio album, 'LG7'

Web Desk
September 07, 2024

Lady Gaga expressed love for her contemporary pop stars.

The 38-year-old Born This Way singer sat down for a conversation with Vogue where she expressed how passionately she admires performers like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

"I mean, I really love them. I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift too," she stated and then proceeded to add Kesha to the long list as well.

"I watch it all, and I’m like: 'Yup. Go! Just go,'" Gaga gushed as the outlet reported that she could became audibly rather emotional when discussing the younger singers' careers.

The A Star Is Born actress reportedly grabbed a tissue to gather herself, continuing, "I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy.”

Her particular expression of love for Swift came particularly after the Lover crooner rushed to the Paparazzi singer’s defense after Gaga posted a video shutting down pregnancy rumors.

"Not pregnant — just down bad cryin at the gym,” she captioned the post borrowing lyrics from Swift's The Tortured Poets Department track, Down Bad.

“Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman,” Swift commented.

