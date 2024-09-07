'Really happy' Lady Gaga cheers on Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and more

Lady Gaga expressed love for her contemporary pop stars.

The 38-year-old Born This Way singer sat down for a conversation with Vogue where she expressed how passionately she admires performers like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

"I mean, I really love them. I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift too," she stated and then proceeded to add Kesha to the long list as well.

"I watch it all, and I’m like: 'Yup. Go! Just go,'" Gaga gushed as the outlet reported that she could became audibly rather emotional when discussing the younger singers' careers.

The A Star Is Born actress reportedly grabbed a tissue to gather herself, continuing, "I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy.”

Her particular expression of love for Swift came particularly after the Lover crooner rushed to the Paparazzi singer’s defense after Gaga posted a video shutting down pregnancy rumors.

"Not pregnant — just down bad cryin at the gym,” she captioned the post borrowing lyrics from Swift's The Tortured Poets Department track, Down Bad.

“Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman,” Swift commented.