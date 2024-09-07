'The Handmaid’s Tale' begins final journey after years

After nearly two years, the work on The Handmaid’s Tale has begun for its sixth and final season.



The news was announced by Hulu by sharing a picture of the series star and director Elizabeth Moss.

The actress was holding a clapboard in the photo which said the hit show will return in 2025.

According to The Wrap, the Emmy-winning series underwent key changes in the past few years. Starting with longtime showrunner Bruce Miller vacating his seat to direct the sequel show The Testament.

His space was filled by executive producers Erich Tuchman and Yahlin Chang. Though, the previous creator is still attached to the last season as an executive producer and writer.

For Hulu, meanwhile, The Handmaid's Tale has done wonders. As of first, it has the honour of winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for the first time as a streaming service. Besides this, the show has racked up over 70 Emmys and won 15.