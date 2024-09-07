 
Geo News

'The Handmaid's Tale' begins final journey after years

Hulu announces a big announcement related to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2024

The Handmaid’s Tale begins final journey after years
'The Handmaid’s Tale' begins final journey after years

After nearly two years, the work on The Handmaid’s Tale has begun for its sixth and final season.

The news was announced by Hulu by sharing a picture of the series star and director Elizabeth Moss.

The actress was holding a clapboard in the photo which said the hit show will return in 2025.

The Handmaids Tale begins final journey after years

According to The Wrap, the Emmy-winning series underwent key changes in the past few years. Starting with longtime showrunner Bruce Miller vacating his seat to direct the sequel show The Testament.

His space was filled by executive producers Erich Tuchman and Yahlin Chang. Though, the previous creator is still attached to the last season as an executive producer and writer.

For Hulu, meanwhile, The Handmaid's Tale has done wonders. As of first, it has the honour of winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for the first time as a streaming service. Besides this, the show has racked up over 70 Emmys and won 15.

Sarah Ferguson honours King Charles amid Prince Andrew's new plan for Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson honours King Charles amid Prince Andrew's new plan for Royal Lodge
Jennifer Hudson announces music comeback after decade long hiatus
Jennifer Hudson announces music comeback after decade long hiatus
'Neil the baby' actor Oscar returns to 'Gavin & Stacey' after 'disappointment'
'Neil the baby' actor Oscar returns to 'Gavin & Stacey' after 'disappointment'
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury reignite romance with 'cosy nights' after breakup
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury reignite romance with 'cosy nights' after breakup
Tori Spelling plans on joining 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Tori Spelling plans on joining 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Elton John feels 'greatest' in first public appearance after eye infection
Elton John feels 'greatest' in first public appearance after eye infection
Kensington Palace makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's new plans video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's new plans
Princess Anne carries on late Queen Elizabeth's legacy in 'the best' ways video
Princess Anne carries on late Queen Elizabeth's legacy in 'the best' ways