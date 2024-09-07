Benny Blanco's surprising reaction to Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Perez'

Benny Blanco's shocking statement about Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez earned praise from her rumoured fiance Benny Blanco.

On Friday, Gomez shared a sneak peek of her performance in the upcoming film Emilia Perez on Instagram. The clip features her singing Mi Camino, a song from the film.

Gomez, who stars as Jessi Del Monte, will have her film released in theaters on November 1 and on Netflix starting November 13.

Fans and flooded the comments section with praise for her acting.

However, comment of Benny Blanco stood out, who wrote, "This is one of the best movies I have ever seen."

Notably other celebrities also expressed excitement. The Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park commented, "As if I couldn’t be more excited. YESSSS."

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "OUR WIGS ARE FLYING AS WE SPEAK OMG."

The praise comes amid ongoing rumours of an engagement between the Only Murders in the Building actress and Blanco.

The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and have been publicly supportive of each other.

Recent speculation about their engagement was fueled when Gomez was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger.