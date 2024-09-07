Brandon Sklenar stands by Blake Lively, calls 'It Ends With Us' drama 'silly'

Blake Lively's co-star Brandon Sklenar defended the actress once again amid the It Ends With Us drama.

The film, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, has faced backlash despite a strong box office performance.

The criticism has centered around the film's handling of the key theme of the story which is domestic abuse and alleged issues between the cast and production team.

Lively, who stars in and produces the film, has been particularly scrutinized for her "tone deaf" promotion of the film, and also focusing on her new haircare brand instead on the film's sensitive subject.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Sklenar expressed frustration with the negative reactions, saying, "It just seems silly to me."

He added, "It’s kinda defeating the whole purpose of the thing to spread any negativity. It’s an important film for so many women and for so many survivors of domestic abuse."

These comments from Sklenar comes after an Instagram post he made last month, where he defended the film and its creators.

He wrote in his post, "Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves."

"Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive," the actor also added.