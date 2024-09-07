Billie Lourd reveals 'The Last Showgirl' role holds 'special place' in her heart

Billie Lourd has opened up about her role in her new film The Last Showgirl.



Speaking with People magazine at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, the 32-year-old actress revealed her character in Gia Coppola's film “reminded me so much of my mom and grandma.”

"That's so weird, a movie about Vegas and mothers and daughters... did I relate to that? 100 percent," joked Billie.

For those unversed, the Booksmart star lost her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in December 2016, a day after her mother, Carrie Fisher, breathed her last.

Billie told the outlet that she "fell in love" with The Last Showgirl script after reading it because she related it to her family history.

"I was so excited to get to be involved in it because it reminded me so much of my mom and grandma," she said. "My grandma was a showgirl in her own right and my mom was a little bit of the character that I got to play."

"So, it was really cathartic and incredible to get to be in this movie and play this role. It was really cool," Billie added.