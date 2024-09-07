'Harry Potter' star breaks silence on J.K. Rowling views

Rakie Ayola is letting her views public about the controversial opinion of J.K. Rowling on transgender people.



The actress who played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child wondered why the topic of gender taxed so much time the noted author.

"I'm not naïve enough that I don't recognize the conversation, of course, I recognize it, how could I not? But I'm just really curious to know why I personally don't feel like I hear from her unless it's to talk about trans people and their rights or not," she told Newsweek.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rakie admitted her views may not make much of an impact on the British writer.

"She's not going to talk to me, she doesn't care what I think," the 56-year-old shared.

"I might get a phone call saying 'Will you please stop talking about her' but it's only because people keep asking me [about her].

"She doesn't care what I think, that's it. I'm just like, please be mindful of the people who are just trying to live their lives, just be mindful of them," Rakie concluded.