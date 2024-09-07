Prince Harry accused of hatching new plan against King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry has been accused of hatching a new plan against King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family members.



Amid rumours that the Duke of Sussex is trying to reconnect with the royal family and is dissatisfied with the advice from his American-based image experts, a royal expert has seemingly decoded his plans.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Harry making connections with his former UK aides to aide him in royal return could mean that he is planning another attack against the royal family.

"Victimhood has been very lucrative for Harry and reading that headline, instinctively you feel sympathy for him and is he positioning the Royal Family as the bad guys again [and] is this another ploy when it comes to Harry and Meghan,” she told GB News.

Schofield further said that Harry's desire to return comes from his realization that being a member of the Royal Family gave him purpose and made him a “valuable asset.”

"He's doing it because Americans did not welcome them in the way that they initially thought they would,” she continued.

"I think they've made a lot of missteps over the last few years and they're not having the life that they thought they were going to.

"I don't think the 'American Dream' has come to fruition for them the way that they thought it would and Prince Harry [now] realises that he was a valuable asset as a member of the Royal Family and that really gave him purpose."