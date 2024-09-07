Kevin Costner vows to defy odds amid 'Horizon' setbacks

For Kevin Costner, Horizen is a dream project. However, the dream appears to cost him huge. But, his resolve remains strong, he said.



After the theatrical release of his second installment of the Western drama scrapped, the Oscar winner said he saw a silver lining in the setback.

“Sometimes when things don’t come to us easily, we want to just step away. But there’s something in me that only increases my desire when something is not working,” he said, vowing to go for Horizon 3.

“It’s a story, it’s a piece of entertainment that I think can stand the test of time. When I feel rejection, unlike anybody else, when I open my eyes from my disappointment, my desire is only increased," the Yellowstone star continued.

“I don’t know how I’m going to make ‘Three’ right now,” adding, “But I’m going to make it.”

Believing in his dream, Kevin had poured over $30 million of his money into the Horizon franchise, whose second part is premiering at the Venice Film Festival while the first was panned by the critics and flopped at the box office.