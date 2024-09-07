 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez makes candid confession about divorce riddled dating history

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce with Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2024

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce with Ben Affleck after two years of marriage
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce with Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez had a candid confession moment with her co-star Bobby Cannavale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

Lopez, 55, was overheard telling Bobby, “I’m a bad picker,” per a video acquired by The Hollywood Reporter.

When The Watcher star couldn’t hear her confession the first time, she repeated it twice more and went on to add: “It is what it is.”

The term “bad picker” is typically used to describe someone who habitually chooses wrong partners.

This comes after the Maid in Manhattan star’s fourth divorce began its proceedings. J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck mid August after two years of marriage.

The On The Floor singer has previously been married three times: to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to the father of her kids, Marc Anthony, from 2004 to 2014.

Her marriage to Anthony came after she and Affleck called off their first engagement in 2004. The duo then got back together almost two decades later in July 2021 and were officially married by July 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently undergoing the process of mediation for their divorce. 

Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon talk 'deep' sans Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon talk 'deep' sans Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner's beau insecure of Ben Affleck presence amid split: Report
Jennifer Garner's beau insecure of Ben Affleck presence amid split: Report
Jennifer Aniston ditches Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock: Report
Jennifer Aniston ditches Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock: Report
'Eden' director reveals real dangers Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby faced on set
'Eden' director reveals real dangers Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby faced on set
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A look back at their whirlwind romance
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A look back at their whirlwind romance
Jennifer Aniston to cast Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney in project: Source
Jennifer Aniston to cast Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney in project: Source
Andrew Garfield pours cold water on 'Spider-Man 4' entry
Andrew Garfield pours cold water on 'Spider-Man 4' entry
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein opens up on romantic movie 'All of You'
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein opens up on romantic movie 'All of You'