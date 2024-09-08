 
Queen Camilla ‘sense of humour' breathes life into King Charles misery

Queen Camilla is significantly helping King Charles with cancer

September 08, 2024

King Charles is reportedly onto a swift recovery for his cancer due to Queen Camilla’s support.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for his diagnosis, is able to have the grasp of monarchy due to his beloved wife:

A source tells The Sun: "Her natural warmth, resilience and sense of humour, as I'm sure any patient will tell you, is a wonderful thing to have.

"Of course it's been a stressful year for Her Majesty, too, but there was never a sense of despondency, only a determination that they would get through this, as with so many other challenging issues in the past."

The source added: "There will be personal thoughts, prayers and reflections.

"I'm sure it will be a very poignant day for all. How could it not be, not least given the year of challenge that the whole family has had?” they noted.

