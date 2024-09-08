Photo: Adam Sandler 'leveraging' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship: Source

Adam Sandler is reportedly using Travis Kelce to get close to Taylor Swift.

As fans will be aware, Adam has given Travis Kelce a role in Happy Gilmore movie, and as per the newest findings of Life & Style, this gig was granted to the football hunk because of his whirlwind romance with the Eras Tour hitmaker.

A tipster confirmed, “Adam knows that bringing Travis in on the film also brings him into Taylor’s world.”

The confidante also explained, “Since Sadie and Sunny will have small parts in this movie, like some of Adam’s other films, they’re banking on Taylor showing up to cheer on Travis when he shoots his scene!”

The source continued that Travis is well aware of Adam’s ulterior motives, and he does not mind getting more opportunities due to his lady love, Taylor Swift.

In addition to this, the mole squealed, “Travis knows he’s getting these acting breaks from Adam and others because of his relationship with Taylor.”

Wrapping up the chat, the insider confided, “But he’s not above taking advantage of it!”