Prince Harry replaced William with drugs after tough battle

Prince Harry engrossed himself in unhealthy activities after William left for college

September 08, 2024

Prince Harry admits he turned himself into a drug addict due to loneliness after Prince William’s leaving.

The Duke of Sussex was seemingly not able to take his brother’s departure to college and he admits to confide in drugs during his Eton days.

Harry said in memoir ‘Spare’: "I don't remember how we got the stuff. One of my mates, I expect. Or maybe several.

"Whenever we found ourselves in possession, we'd commandeer a tiny upstairs bathroom, wherein we'd implement a surprisingly thoughtful, orderly assembly line. Smoker straddled the loo beside the window, second boy leaned against the basin, third and fourth boys sat in the empty bath, legs dangling over, waiting their turns,” the Duke said:

He added: “You'd take a hit or two, blow the smoke out of the window, then move on to the next station, in rotation, until the spliff was gone. Then we'd all head to one of our rooms and giggle ourselves sick over an episode or two of a new show. Family Guy."

Speaking about his addiction with cocaine, Harry continued: "At someone's country house, during a shooting weekend, I'd been offered a line, and I'd done a few more since. It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal. Feel. Different. I was a deeply unhappy 17-year-old boy willing to try almost anything that would alter the status quo. That was what I told myself anyway."

