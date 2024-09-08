 
Geo News

Prince Harry longtime lover left in fear of ‘sacrifice'

Prince Harry admits his former girlfriend was terrified of the thought of public life

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2024

Prince Harry admits he lost his one of his long time girlfriend, Chelsy Davey, to Royal Family pressures.

The Duke of Sussex, who eventually went on to marry Meghan Markle in 2018, was rejected right after Harry’s elder brother Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot.

Speaking about the final days of his relationship, Harry mentioned in memoir ‘Spare’: "In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go - and it was, ironically, Kate and William's grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her. According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the scarifies she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to moulding her life around the unremitting attention of the press."

He added: “In 2014, she was said to have been 'completely spooked' after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow - that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry."

Harry ended ties with Davy in 2011 months after which he began dating model Cressida Bonas. The Duke eventually married Meghan Markle after announcing his engagement in 2017.

