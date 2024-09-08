 
Taylor Swift lets herself loose on pizza night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted spending blissful time in NYC

Web Desk
September 08, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their romance up a notch as they head out for intimate dinner.

The couple stepped out to a Brooklyn pizza hotspot Lucali for dinner on Friday night, where both the love birds appeared ‘happy.’

“They were sitting in the main room with everyone. Travis was super nice and thanking everyone around him. Taylor looked stunning, and they seemed very happy together,” the source says. 

This comes as Travis Kelce rubbishes false documents of his breakup plans with Taylor Swift.

The NFL player, who has famously been dating the pop star for months now, released a statement through his PR team about a viral document making rounds ok the internet.

The documents, titled "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," are "entirely false and fabricated," a representative for Full Scope, Travis’ PR rep, tells PEOPLE.

