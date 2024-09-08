List of winners at 81st Venice Film Festival revealed

September 08, 2024
The 81st Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday, following a grand award ceremony.
Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar was honoured with the coveted Golden Lion for The Room Next Door, which starred Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.
“This is my first movie in English but the spirit is Spanish,” the Spanish filmmaker said in his acceptance speech. Almodóvar was last awarded an honorary one in 2019.
Meanwhile, director Brady Corbet bagged the Silver Lion for his 3h15m-long film post-WWII film The Brutalist, which starred Adrien Brody.
Nicole Kidman was awarded the Best Actress award for Halina Reijn’s thriller Babygirl. Unfortunately, Kidman could not receive the award herself upon sudden news of her mother's death.
Reijn accepted the award on her behalf and read out a message from the actress, which stated, “Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my brave and beautiful mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I’m in shock and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her."
"She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken,” the statement concluded.
Corbet, who was called to the stage right after to accept his Best Director award for The Brutalist, offered his condolences to Kidman.
The 81st edition’s jury was presided over by Isabelle Huppert and comprised of filmmakers James Gray, Andrew Haigh, Agnieszka Holland, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Abderrahmane Sissako, Giuseppe Tornatore, Julia von Heinz, and actress Zhang Ziyi.
Golden Lion for Best Film: The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar
Grand Jury Prize: Vermiglio, Maura Delpero
Silver Lion for Best Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Special Jury Prize: April, Dea Kulumbegashvili
Best Screenplay: Murilo Hauser, Heitor Lorega, I’m Still Here
Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Vincent Lindon, The Quiet Son
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Paul Kircher, And their Children After Them
Best Film: The New Year That Never Came, Bogdan Mureşanu
Best Director: Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch
Special Jury Prize: One of Those Days When Hemme Dies, Murat Firatoglu
Best Actress: Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch
Best Actor: Francesco Gheghi, Familia
Best Screenplay: Scandar Copti, Happy Holidays
Best Short Film: Who Loves the Sun, Arshia Shakiba
Luigi de Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Feature: Familiar Touch, Sarah Friedland
Audience Award: The Witness, Nader Saeivar
Best Documentary on Cinema: Chain Reactions, Alexandre O. Philippe
Best Restored Film: Ecce Bombo, Nanni Moretti
Grand Jury Prize: Ito Meikyu, Boris Labbé
Special Jury Prize: Oto’s Planet, Gwenael François
Achievement Prize: Impulse: Playing With Reality, Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla
GdA Director’s Award: Manas, Marianna Brennand
Audience Award: Taxi Monamour, Ciro De Caro
Europa Cinemas Label Award: Alpha, Jan-Willem van Ewijk
Grand Prize: Don’t Cry, Butterfly, Dương Diệu Linh
Special Mention: No Sleep Till, Alexandra Simpson
Audience Award: Paul & Paulette Take a Bath, Jethro Massey
Verona Film Club Award for Most Innovative Film: Don’t Cry, Butterfly, Dương Diệu Linh
Mario Serandrei – Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution: Homegrown, Michael Premo
Best Short Film: Things That My Best Friend Lost, Marta Innocenti
Best Director (Short Film): Nero Argento, Francesco Manzato
Best Technical Contribution (Short Film): At Least I Will Be 8 294 400 Pixel, Marco Talarico