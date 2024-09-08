Photo: Brad Pitt feels haunted by Angelina Jolie kids' memories: Report

Brad Pitt has reportedly taken some time off Los Angeles and for good reason.

According to a new report of In Touch Weekly, the father of six is missing being around his kids, whom he shares with wife Angelina Jolie. This is the primary reason why he has moves to France and ditched the Sin City.

“In L.A., Brad was haunted by being so close to his kids and yet so far,” an insider began.

It is pertinent to mention here that Brad and Angelina share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The source also explained that he hopes that this distance from his estranged children will give him relief from mental stress.

“He’s now saying a change of scenery might be what his mind needs,” the confidante dished and continued, “at least until they start wanting to spend time with him again.”

This comes after an insider told Star that their kids are frustrated by their continuous battles.

Speaking to the outlet, the inside claimed that the duo’s children are "sick and tired of seeing their mother and father at each other’s throats.”

"It’s dominated their lives for the better part of a decade," they added.