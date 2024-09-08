Jimmy Kimmel gives clear cut response to hosting Oscar

For quite some time, Jimmy Kimmel was wooed to host the upcoming Academy Awards, given the fact that he hosted the ceremony four times.

But his response then and now was the same to emceeing the Oscars for the fifth time: a clear no.

His latest refusal came after he received a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety (Live) for hosting the Oscars in 2023.

“No, the die has been cast,” the late-night host hilariously said.

It was not the first time Jimmy had to address the question of taking the gig.

Earlier, the father-of-two said on the Politickin’ podcast, “I just decided I didn’t want to deal with that this year,” adding, “It was just too much last year."

The 56-year-old noted, “You wind up pushing everything off till after the Oscars, and then you have to do everything you promised to do after the Oscars.”

“I did two years [2017 and 2018], it went well. I did another two years [2023 and 2024], it went well. I figured I’d take a little break.”