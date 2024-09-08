Prince William makes shocking move as Kate Middleton prepares to return

Amid the reports of Kate Middleton's return to her royal duties, Kensington Palace is expanding their team.



Prince William and Princess Kate are seeking to hire a senior communications officer.

This new role will focus on managing communications for the Prince and Princess of Wales' public engagements.

The details of the hiring position as quoted by Hello! states, "The successful candidate will lead on communications plans for Their Royal Highnesses' engagements and support on the delivery of communications strategies to promote their key projects."

"The role will also involve responding to media enquiries on matters related to The Prince and Princess and their family," it further read.

This comes amid ongoing discussions of the return of Kate to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis.

The Sunday Times reported that Princess Kate may attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in November and possibly her annual Together at Christmas concert.

While there is no official date set for her full return to public duties, Kate has remained active in her charitable work since diagnosis.