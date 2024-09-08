Photo: Joaquin Phoenix agrees to producers' demands amid new film: Source

Joaquin Phoenix’s sudden departure from Todd Haynes' gay romance movie has reportedly sparked unrest among the producers.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “At issue here is that Joaquin was indeed a producer himself on the project.”

As per an insider privy to outlet, Joaquin’s expected exit from LGBTQ film has put him out of the Oscar race.

The source confided that Joaquin “brought it to Haynes, only to decide at the last possible minute that he didn’t want to do it.”

“The word is that Joaquin is legally protected from being sued by other members of the low-budget production, but key people in Hollywood are urging him to make a financial settlement with the crew members that were hired for the film,” the confidante addressed and noted, “this hasn’t happened yet.”

Nonetheless, they mentioned, “But it’s expected to be cleared up in the next week or so” because the acting cannot risk the PR damage given the imminent release of his highly anticipated film, Joker: Folie à Deux.