Prince Harry gets stuck outside Buckingham Palace as drawbridge closes

Prince Harry has just found himself getting stuck outside Buckingham Palace.

Former butler to Princess Diana, Paul Burell made these admissions against the Duke.

His comments have been shared during a candid admission with Slingo.

There he pointed out how “wide” the rift had grown since the Oprah interview first aired and branded everything “irreparable.”

In his past interview referencing the late Queen’s death the former butler began by saying, “Why would they want to embrace him on a day which is very close to their hearts?”

“I don't think he will [be invited to private commemorations],” he admitted.

And “I think the Royal Family have pulled the drawbridge up and they are combining forces now and sticking together because they’re hurt, they feel hurt by his comments in many different outlets now.”

Before concluding the former aide also admitted, “This goes on for quite a few years before the Queen's death and I think they feel it's unforgivable what he's done and said, and so why would they want to embrace him on a day which is very close to their hearts.”