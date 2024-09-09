Katy Perry looks effortlessly chic in rare NYC outing with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has been spotted donning a casual outfit while outing with her fiance Orlando Bloom in New York.



In the photos, published by MailOnline, the pop star wore a black sweat-suit with white underpants that she teased in the look's low-lying, flared pants.

Her black blonde hair was pulled back in a bun and she added oversized black sunglasses.

Perry's 47-year-old fiancé Bloom, on other the hand, was dressed in a white T-shirt, light wash jeans and white sneakers.

Katy Perry is set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards performance

The couple, who has been engaged since 2019, started seeing eacother in 2016. The longtime pair shares a four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The Dark Horse hitmaker’s recent outing comes few days before her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards where she will receive Video Vanguard honour.

It was announced in mid-August that Perry is the 2024 recipient of MTV's Vanguard award.

In this regard, Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+ said, "Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon."

Moreover, the Roar singer, which is set to release her new album 143 on September 20, has been a long time coming, marking her first LP since 2020's Smile.