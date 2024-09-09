 
Ben Affleck's cousin Zac portrayed as 'crazy' by his wife in Hulu series

Ben Affleck's cousin Zac Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lynn are set to perform in Hulu's new reality series

September 09, 2024

Ben Affleck’s cousin Zac Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lynn will be performing in Hulu’s new reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, the full eight-episode season is available for viewing in its entirety, which will be shedding some light on the marriage between Zac and Jennifer.

As per the outlet, in the seventh episode of the series, Jennifer heads to Las Vegas on a girls trip which includes a visit to a Chippendales show, which caused Zac to lash out at his wife.

After learning that her wife was at the male stripper show, he texted her that she has “no values or morals,” as reported by the publication.

Additionally, when she leaves at 2 AM to go see Zac, her friends all used the opportunity to complain about him, including Demi Engemann, who called him "crazy" and a "narcissist."

Furthermore, Jennifer opened up about her issues with her husband, Zac during in an interview before the show dropped, as per the outlet. 

It is worth mentioning that Jennifer also revealed during the season that Ben Affleck is second cousins with Zac's father, and that Zac and Ben have only met in person once.

