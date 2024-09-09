Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son Pax reveals shocking scar after terrifying accident

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax appeared with a nasty scar on his forehead to promote his mom’s new movie.

Jolie and her son, Pax, stepped out for the premiere of her new directorial venture, Without Blood, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Recently, the 20-year-old had been in a horrible accident where his e-bike hit the back of a car while he was riding without a helmet on July 20, he suffered several injuries to his head and hip, according to reports.

After the terrifying accident, this was Pax's first official appearance, where he wore a black suit with patent leather dress shoes and showed off his visible forehead scar.

Meanwhile, the Maleficent star opted for a black sleeveless gown complemented by long black sleeves, her minimal makeup adding a touch of sophistication, and her hair styled in a sleek manner.



The war-thriller movie, based on Alessandro Baricco's book of the same name, stars Salma Hayek as Nina and Demián Bichir as Tito.

According to Deadline, the family's revenge movie "follows a woman, Nina, whose father was murdered by a gang when she was a child."

“Her father’s murderer, Tito, discovers her beneath a trap door as a child, and moved by her innocence let’s her be. Older, Nina finds Tito working in a news stand. The two sit down for a meal, and hash it all out,” they added.