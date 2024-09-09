Jennifer Lopez has heartiest conversation with Matt Damon amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has heartiest conversation with Matt Damon amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were spotted having deep conversation at the afterparty of their new movie premium.

During the afterparty of Ben Affleck’s co-produce movie Unstoppable premiere, the pair clasped hands during the deep conversation as they sat in the corner at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

The duo was having conversation for over 20-minute, an insider shares to the People, “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation.”

“The two friends laughed and spoke more seriously, and for several minutes, they clasped hands as they spoke,” also added.

Earlier, in the evening On The Floor singer, who slays in a disco-ball gown, and Damon posed together for their sport-drama movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.

However, Affleck, who has been a friend of Damon for over 40 years, has not attended the premiere amid on-going divorce battle with Lopez.

For those unversed, Lopez filed for divorce to Affleck after two years of their marriage. Both had been previously married as it was Affleck's second marriage and Lopez’s fourth marriage.