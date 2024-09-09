Elton John teases potential collaboration with Taylor Swift

Elton John has sparked excitement as he teases collaboration with the leading female pop stars.

Speaking to Variety, John, 77, praised "great female artists and songwriters" including Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, saying.

"There are plenty of young singers around. I mean, this has been the summer of the great female singers and songwriters. Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and Gracie Abrams — they’ve just ruled it," the legendary singer stated.

He added, "They’ve made records that are really good songs, and they brought a lot of joy to the people. And the songs are really good songs, so I’m happy to sing with any of those people."

John specifically lauded Swift, sharing his views on if he'd like a duet with her, "She’s a great songwriter, she’s a great artist and she’s a phenomenon."

Comparing the Blank Space crooner's impact to that of The Beatles, he added, "I’ve never seen a phenomenon like that since the Beatles, and she works her a** off, so good luck. Good luck to her."

During the same interview, he also reflected on his experiences with Disney, when he fought to include his Oscar-winning song Can You Feel the Love Tonight in The Lion King. Elton’s persistence paid off, and the song won an Academy Award.