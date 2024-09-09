 
Prince William's popularity faces threat from Meghan Markle

Prince William and Meghan Markle's popularity in UK is revealed by a new poll

September 09, 2024

Meghan Markle’s popularity among gen z individuals is rapidly on the rise and nearly as much as Prince William’s, per a new poll.

A YouGov popularity poll has revealed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is highly popular among the younger individuals in Britain.

Nearly half (43%) of Gen Zers (18-24 year-olds) in Britain like Meghan, per the new poll conducted in August.

The Duchess’ popularity has seen a 22-point rise since the last poll in May. This comes after her and Prince Harry’s tour to Colombia last month. The poll also showed that Meghan was disliked by 30 percent of Gen Zers, which gave her a net approval rating of plus 18.

Meanwhile, Prince William was favored by 48 percent of youngsters, and disliked by 28 percent. This gave him a net approval rating of plus 20, only two points above Meghan.

Prince Harry was liked by 47 percent of Gen Zers and disliked by 37 percent, getting a net approval rating of plus 10.

The most popular out of the four was Princess Kate, with a net score of plus 23.

Despite Meghan’s rising popularity among Gen Zers, she remained highly disliked by all older age groups, receiving an overall favorability rating of minus 40.

