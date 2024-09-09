Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go strong amid 'false contract' controversy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just shut down any remaining rumors of their relationship being a PR stunt.

As the sensational popstar enjoys her break from the Eras Tour, she made an appearance at the US Open with her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, Kelce and other friends.

America’s sweetheart couple put on a PDA packed display as they witnessed the men’s single final alongside their pals, Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

Ahead of her performances scheduled in the US and Canada, the Lover crooner is spending her time supporting Kelce at his games.

Despite the VMAs coming up where Swift might make an appearance, currently the pop star looked in high and carefree spirits as she danced, sang and spent quality time with the NFL star at the Tennis tournament.

Swift and Kelce looked visibly happy as they shared many kisses on the courtside, which comes after a rather questionable “contract” circulated all over social and media platforms claiming that the pair’s romance was fake.

The NFL star’s PR company, Full Scope, have denied the credibility of the contract that stated that Kelce and the Blank Space singer are to break up on September 28.

The spokesperson, representing Travis Kelce clarified that the document was “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” as per Daily Mail.