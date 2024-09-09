Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara share insight into 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' dance scene

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara had a hand in the dance scene choreography

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara have revealed how they came up with dance steps for a song in the movie.

The sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice features a dance scene in the end, features Jenna and Catherine’s characters Astrid and Delia.

The duo have revealed that they made some changes to the original choreography.

The Wednesday star told NME: “You (Catherine) were the inspiration behind the performance art aspect of it. I think it read on the page as a proper dance, and you sparked an idea.”

The Schitt's Creek star added: “I wanted the more… illogical to my mind… dance moves that kind of mean nothing in all modern… not all modern dance, modern dance is amazing.”

“We were in a tent right off set and we were like, ‘Oh it’s funny when you do that,'” Ortega shared.

Catherine added that Jenna then “laid down on the floor and did” a dramatic pose, and they “went for it”.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe alongside Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara.