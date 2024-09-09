 
Geo News

Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara share insight into 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' dance scene

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara had a hand in the dance scene choreography

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara had a hand in the dance scene choreography
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara had a hand in the dance scene choreography 

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara have revealed how they came up with dance steps for a song in the movie.

The sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice features a dance scene in the end, features Jenna and Catherine’s characters Astrid and Delia.

The duo have revealed that they made some changes to the original choreography.

The Wednesday star told NME: “You (Catherine) were the inspiration behind the performance art aspect of it. I think it read on the page as a proper dance, and you sparked an idea.”

The Schitt's Creek star added: “I wanted the more… illogical to my mind… dance moves that kind of mean nothing in all modern… not all modern dance, modern dance is amazing.”

“We were in a tent right off set and we were like, ‘Oh it’s funny when you do that,'” Ortega shared.

Catherine added that Jenna then “laid down on the floor and did” a dramatic pose, and they “went for it”.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe alongside Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara.

Janet Jackson putting a stop to Michael Jackson's legacy?
Janet Jackson putting a stop to Michael Jackson's legacy?
Morgan Wallen tops the CMAs nominations amid Beyonce snub
Morgan Wallen tops the CMAs nominations amid Beyonce snub
Prince Harry works to prove he's more than Meghan Markle's 'personal puppy'
Prince Harry works to prove he's more than Meghan Markle's 'personal puppy'
Elton John opens up on fear of dying before his kids grow up
Elton John opens up on fear of dying before his kids grow up
Kate Middleton beats cancer? video
Kate Middleton beats cancer?
Salma Hayek says she was 'afraid' to star in Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' video
Salma Hayek says she was 'afraid' to star in Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood'
Pax raises a toast for Angelina Jolie on special occasion
Pax raises a toast for Angelina Jolie on special occasion
Eminem to perform live at THIS award ceremony soon
Eminem to perform live at THIS award ceremony soon